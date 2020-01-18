Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Matthew C. Garrett Sells 4,954 Shares

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IRTC opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

