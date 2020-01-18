Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 2,711,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.39%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 474,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 114,280 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 970,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.