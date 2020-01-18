Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $14.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

IRWD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 1,394,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,392. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.