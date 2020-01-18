iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after acquiring an additional 937,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,303,000 after acquiring an additional 736,823 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

