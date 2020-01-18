iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.08

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 590580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 403,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 392,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,792.0% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 197,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 181,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

