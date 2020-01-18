iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,142. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

