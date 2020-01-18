iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.27% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.14. 27,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.08 and a fifty-two week high of $167.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0176 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.