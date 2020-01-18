J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.68. 3,935,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,891. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,552 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,118 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

