J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Gap Down to $119.76

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.95, but opened at $119.76. J B Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $114.68, with a volume of 3,941,889 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,552 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,118. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

