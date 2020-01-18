Jackson Financial Management Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Jackson Financial Management trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Jackson Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jackson Financial Management owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 121,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0158 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

