Jackson Financial Management Takes $3.38 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jackson Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1113 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

