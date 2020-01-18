Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 750

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Safestore to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 760 ($10.00).
Shares of LON SAFE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 773.50 ($10.17). 248,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 780.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 691.78. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 829 ($10.91).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.