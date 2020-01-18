Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 750

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Safestore to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 760 ($10.00).

Shares of LON SAFE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 773.50 ($10.17). 248,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 780.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 691.78. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 829 ($10.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

