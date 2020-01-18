Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.25.
About National Express Group
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.