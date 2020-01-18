John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.45

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.45 and traded as high as $18.27. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 691 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 40.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

