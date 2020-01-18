Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.17 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.