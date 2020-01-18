Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Johnson Matthey to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,841 ($37.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a one year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,941.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,039.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149,205 ($196,270.72). Also, insider Joan Braca purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.61) per share, for a total transaction of £71,475 ($94,021.31). Insiders bought a total of 7,774 shares of company stock worth $22,141,440 in the last quarter.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.