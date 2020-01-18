Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.14. 15,212,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

