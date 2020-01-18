Just Eat (LON:JE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,030 at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 903 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Eat to a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 783.63 ($10.31).

Just Eat stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 885 ($11.64). 1,376,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 152.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 821.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 730.57.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

