Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Kaman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kaman from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,283. Kaman has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Kaman by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaman during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.