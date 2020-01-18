Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,927. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $22.50.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

