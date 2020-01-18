Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.48

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and traded as high as $107.61. Kinaxis shares last traded at $107.05, with a volume of 33,901 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KXS shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 155.14.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.00, for a total value of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,612,835. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

