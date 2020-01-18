Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,238,000 after purchasing an additional 628,318 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.