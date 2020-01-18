Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.36

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.36 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 5190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $238,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,756,489.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg purchased 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.22 per share, with a total value of $199,995.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at $398,944.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,130 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

