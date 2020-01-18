Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.88 ($68.46).

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €1.06 ($1.23) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €61.42 ($71.42). 510,946 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.70. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

