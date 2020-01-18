Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 94.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 931.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 282,551 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of -0.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

