KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,903.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

