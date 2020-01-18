Kolion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,657.00 (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Kolion has a total market capitalization of $475,438.00 and approximately $3,657.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kolion has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kolion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.03211103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00202040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00132012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kolion Profile

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077 . The official website for Kolion is kolionovo.org

Kolion Token Trading

Kolion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kolion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kolion using one of the exchanges listed above.

