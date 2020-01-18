Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRN. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.69 ($75.22).

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €68.80 ($80.00). The stock had a trading volume of 34,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.