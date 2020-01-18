KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.33 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $89.52 million and $8.33 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00012140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.47 or 0.03210960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00203094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00131986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

