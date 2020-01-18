Lambda (LAMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50.28 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Lambda has a market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $50.28 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,925,208 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

