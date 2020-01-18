Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 735 ($9.67).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 859.29 ($11.30).

LAND stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 980.20 ($12.89). 1,961,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 966.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 878.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

