Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 884 ($11.63).

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LAND traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 980.20 ($12.89). 1,625,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 966.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 878.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.