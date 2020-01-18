Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNDC. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 226,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,556. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,900 shares of company stock worth $195,626 over the last three months. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

