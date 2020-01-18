Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,619 shares of company stock worth $923,336. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 283,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,117. The company has a market cap of $742.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

