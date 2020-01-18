Lantz Financial LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. 10,086,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,058. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

