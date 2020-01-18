Largo Resources’ (LGORF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Largo Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

LGORF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

