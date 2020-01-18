Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Trimmed by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.