LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,835.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $225,403. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 419,936 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,181,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,312.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 152,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 321,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

