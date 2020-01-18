LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 272,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,200. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,332.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.