LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. LHT has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $1,197.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00039928 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000150 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

