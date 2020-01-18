Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Libbey shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 9,543 shares.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Libbey during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Libbey by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 461,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Libbey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Libbey by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 196,304 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Libbey by 164.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares in the last quarter.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

