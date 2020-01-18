LIFE (LIFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.97 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $1,192.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.