LikeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $100.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $100.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.23 or 0.05848146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

