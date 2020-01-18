Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,657. The firm has a market cap of $615.24 million, a P/E ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 415,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,410,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

