Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.07

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and traded as high as $36.25. Linamar shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 6,300 shares.

Separately, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

