Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

LECO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.83. 156,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $557,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

