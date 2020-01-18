Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Linde by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,162,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,453 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,943,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

LIN stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $214.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

