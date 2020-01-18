Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lition has a total market cap of $485,519.00 and approximately $127,845.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

