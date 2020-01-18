Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Up 15.3%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s stock price shot up 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.73, 137,185 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 118,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVX. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

The company has a market cap of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

