Loopring Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitbns, Gate.io and IDAX. Loopring has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and $2.07 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,820,729 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, Upbit, Bitbns, Tokenomy, Binance, Ethfinex, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, AirSwap, Bithumb, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.